National Review’s Rich Lowry writing in Politico acknowledges that we are fighting a risky proxy war against Russia that is expensive and is drawing down our stock of weapons, and admits that a negotiated settlement is likely the best outcome of the war, but scolds Republican conservative populists for seeking to abandon Ukraine. His solution: keep doing what we are doing with the hope that if we prevent Putin from obtaining what he wants in Ukraine he may be forced to sue for peace. And he accuses conservative populists and realists of courting a “fantasy.”

Lowry, of course, was a full-throated supporter of the Iraq and Afghan wars, even after President George W. Bush transformed them into a crusade to democratize the Middle East. And he has fully supported arming Ukraine, while downplaying the risks of escalation and putting forth a moral basis for our co-belligerency with Ukraine. But now he is hedging a bit. He admits that the Ukraine war is “profoundly destabilizing” and that military struggles are “always unpredictable.” He writes that “The longer the war goes on, more of Ukraine will get wrecked, the Western alliance will risk splintering, and domestic political support for supplying and funding Ukraine will continue to slip.”

And in his Politico article, Lowry drops the moralizing and claims that our continued support of Ukraine is “based on a cold-eyed calculation of our interest.” We need to stop Russia, he writes, “before it is tempted to bully or grab part of a NATO country in a vastly more dangerous adventure.” For Lowry, the “domino theory” lives--the same theory that bogged us down in Vietnam, which also began by supplying arms to our allies, sending advisers, then gradually committing American forces to the conflict. And sending arms of greater lethality to Ukraine, Lowry believes, will “send a signal to China that the West will cohere and push back against territorial aggrandizement; and to resist the efforts of the de facto Russia-Chinese-Iranian alliance to undermine Western power.” If that is really what is at stake in Ukraine, why does Lowry shy away of advocating direct U.S. military intervention in the conflict--boots on the ground, fighters and bombers in the air, and ships off the coast of Crimea?

Lowry characterizes the idea that NATO expansion provoked the Russians as “dubious.” “Everyone knew,” he writes, “that Ukraine wasn’t going to actually join NATO anytime soon (or probably ever), and Russia didn’t rationally have anything to fear from the alliance.” That’s not what President George W. Bush was saying in 2007 and 2008. And perhaps Lowry thinks he knows the Russian mind better than George Kennan did, and Jack Matlock does--both former ambassadors to Russia/Soviet Union who warned that NATO expansion would revive the worst aspects of Russian nationalism/imperialism.

Lowry admits that even with more American and NATO weapons, Ukraine at best will “maintain a stalemate,” and he advises U.S. policymakers to provide more weapons so that Ukrainians can “continue to hold their own.” Holding their own, of course, means more destruction, more terror, more dying for Ukrainians. Lowry is generous with Ukrainians’ courage and bravery from his editorial perch in New York. National Review’s founder William F. Buckley, Jr., was fond of quoting John Quincy Adams’ warning against going abroad in search of monsters to destroy. Buckley, when asked about the Iraq War in 2005--when Lowry was still supporting it-- remarked that the notion that the United States must fight on behalf of all democracies who are under threat from aggressor nations is “not at all conservative. It’s anything but conservative. Its not conservative at all, inasmuch as conservatism doesn’t invite unnecessary challenges. It insists on coming to terms with the world as it is.”

It is Rich Lowry, not conservative populists, who courts a fantasy--the fantasy that vital national security interests are at stake in the Ukraine War.

Francis P. Sempa is the author of Geopolitics: From the Cold War to the 21stCentury, America’s Global Role: Essays and Reviews on National Security, Geopolitics and War, and Somewhere in France, Somewhere in Germany: A Combat Soldier’s Journey through the Second World War. He has written lengthy introductions to two of Mahan’s books, and has written on historical and foreign policy topics for The Diplomat, the University Bookman, Joint Force Quarterly, the Asian Review of Books, the New York Journal of Books, the Claremont Review of Books, American Diplomacy, the Washington Times, The American Spectator, and other publications. He is an attorney, an adjunct professor of political science at Wilkes University, and a former contributing editor to American Diplomacy.