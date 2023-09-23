History rarely repeats itself in detail and consequence, but it does at times rhyme--but not most of the time. President Biden speaking at the United Nations urged global leaders to vigorously oppose Russia’s “naked aggression.” “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up.” Biden said, “is the independence of any nation secure?” The answer, he said, was “No.” “You have to stand up to this aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.” Once again, a U.S. president moves the country towards war by invoking the so-called “lessons of Munich.”

We’ve been here before: Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror. Each time, American presidents invoked the lessons of Munich in their march toward war. Each time, they used Churchillian rhetoric to respond to aggression as if Hitler and the Nazis were again threatening the stability of the world. Each time, those who opposed the march toward war were labeled as “appeasers” of nasty dictators. Hitler, they said, took the Rhineland, then Austria, then the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia, then all of Czechoslovakia, and the Western democracies did nothing. By the time Britain and France committed themselves to Poland’s independence, it was too late. The result was World War II--the most catastrophic war in human history. If we don’t stop Putin now, the Churchill pretenders say, history will repeat itself.

Biden and others have compared Vladimir Putin’s aggression to Hitler’s aggression, which is where the historical analogy starts coming apart. Putin may very well want to recreate a semblance of the old Russian empire, but the notion that Russian tanks and troops are on the brink of sweeping their way to the English Channel is preposterous. No serious observer of international relations believes that. Russian armies are having a difficult enough time merely holding on to portions of Ukraine’s eastern provinces and Crimea. And the notion that mediating a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine would be a rerun of the notorious Munich agreement is even less plausible than the so-called “domino theory” which U.S. leaders used to justify sending nearly 60,000 American boys to their deaths to avoid a Southeast Asian Munich. To be sure, some dominoes did fall in Indochina, but the geopolitical consequences of our defeat in Vietnam fell far short of the dire predictions of the “best and the brightest” in the nation’s capital.

Biden’s Munich appeal fell mostly on deaf ears at the UN. Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping were not present for the president’s remarks. Neither were the leaders of Britain and France, the two countries most stained by the memories of Munich.

Emiliano Polo of the Center for Strategic and International Studies recently explored the misuses of the Munich analogy in the journal Modern Diplomacy. It was misused by America in Vietnam and Iraq, he notes, and it is being misused in Ukraine today. “The Munich lesson,” he writes, “needs to be reconsidered and used more scrupulously.” The response to tyranny and aggression, however horrible they may be, is not always military force. Often, “moderation and restraint” are better options. “The Munich lesson,” Polo explains, “is not a straightforward guide to action nor an unwavering moral principle. Its careless use sprouts from the generalization that all authoritarian regimes are equally insatiable.” Polo writes that the “correct” lesson of Munich is that “appeasement failed because Hitler was unappeaseable.”

There is no evidence that Vladimir Putin is unappeaseable. And Putin’s Russia simply does not pose the same challenge to the global balance of power that Hitler’s Germany did in the 1930s and 1940s. Biden’s statement that if Russia carves-up Ukraine no nation anywhere is secure is simply false. He is misusing the lessons of Munich. In that sense--and that sense alone--history is repeating itself.

Those who would claim the leadership mantle of Churchill often forget that the chief critic of appeasement in the 1930s said in 1950: “Appeasement in itself may be good or bad according to the circumstances. Appeasement from weakness and fear is alike futile and fatal. Appeasement from strength is magnanimous and noble and might be the surest and only path to world peace.”

Francis P. Sempa writes on foreign policy and geopolitics. His Best Defense columns appear at the beginning of each month. Read his latest: Last Gasp of the Neoconservatives