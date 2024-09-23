On Sept. 12, Real Clear Defense published my commentary, “West Point Needs a Reset,” detailing why I and many fellow graduates believe the United States Military Academy has lost its way and needs to get back to the basics of educating future Army officers to fight and win our nation’s wars. Almost immediately, the piece went viral, shared across many platforms, including STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) and the MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates.

It also attracted the attention of West Point, which up to now has refused to discuss or even acknowledge serious graduate concerns over wokeness, politicization, divisive and battlefield-irrelevant course materials, merit-based admissions, and advancement, undermining of the cadet Honor Code, unanswered Freedom of Information Act filings and other such issues.

The day after publication, Real Clear Defense Editor and former Marine David P. Craig received the following email from West Point’s Director of Communications, Colonel Terence M. Kelley:

David,

I would like to discuss a recent op-ed you published, “West Point Needs a Rest,” by Tony Lentini.

To say the least, this piece is problematic. It makes false claims about statements by our superintendent, that we offer classes that we do not, and it is quite frank in its homophobia, equating the existence of a voluntary student LGBTQ alliance and social club with sexual deviance. Furthermore, it greatly distorts and misrepresents our curriculum and training programs in a deliberate manner to mislead the reader.

In short, this piece, even if opinion, undermines Real Clear Defense’s journalistic credibility. It is unworthy of your platform, and I respectfully request you consider removing it.

Please contact me at the number below to discuss.

Later that same day, Kelley sent Craig a follow-up email:

Bringing this to the top of your inbox. I would still like to discuss this op-ed. This isn’t about a difference of opinion—this is about fabricated quotes and false statements.

Mr. Craig independently verified the truth and accuracy of my piece, refused Kelley’s request to take down the article, and contacted me for comment on the colonel’s allegations. I offered to discuss everything with Craig, Kelley, MacArthur Society President Bill Prince, and anyone else who wanted to be on the call. Kelley has not responded to that offer. I also decided to do this follow-up piece of my own so that everyone can see how West Point responds to legitimate criticism with ad hominem attacks and false statements, some of which I will discuss here.

The Superintendent did refer to the Honor Code as “aspirational,” which is why I put it in quotes. The minutes of the Academy’s Board of Visitors from the Spring 2023 meeting contain the following on this subject: “LTG Gilland added that USMA was considering simplifying the mission statement, so people better understand what the Academy does and reviewing the Honor Code to make it more aspirational in nature.” Aspirational is most certainly not absolute. I never said West Point offered “courses in DEI and CRT;” I said, “course materials.” Judicial Watch had to sue the Academy to obtain documents proving that such course materials have been offered. In fact, the Academy’s current course catalogue lists “SS392 Politics-Race, Gender and Sexuality” among its offerings. Included in the course description is: “Emphasis will be placed on the inherent inequalities found within the structures, rules, and processes of the American political system.” Other courses with woke teaching include EN352 Power and Difference, PL377 Social Inequality, HI461 Topics in Gender History, HI463 Race, Ethnicity, Nation, and DEI/CRT themes are woven into other courses and permeate West Point culture. Referring to my outstanding and unanswered Freedom of Information Act request to learn the fate of those cadets who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine on Spring Break two years ago, Kelley cited the Privacy Act of 1974 but failed to note that I had explicitly not asked for the cadets’ names, only their punishment. As a taxpayer and graduate, I most certainly am entitled to this information. Kelley derogatorily describes my discussion of West Point sponsoring a Spectrum Club for LGBTQ+ cadets as “quite frank in its homophobia, equating the existence of a voluntary student LGBTQ alliance and social club with sexual deviance.” The context of my statement was that since admitting women, the Academy has struggled with sexual fraternization among cadets and would presumably not sanction a heterosexual club, nor should it. Elsewhere on the sexuality spectrum is bestiality, adultery, and pedophilia; would affinity clubs be permitted in these areas as well? Kelley impugns my personal honor by repeatedly referring to my statements as “false,” “misleading,” with “fabricated quotes.” In fact, it is Colonel Kelley who is lying and quibbling.

I could go on and on about Kelley’s false allegations and other personal attacks but let me turn to a couple of final points.

First, toward the end of my military service, I sought civilian-relevant experience by serving in Col. Kelley’s MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) as a Public Affairs and Information Officer. Upon departing the Army, I then had a highly successful civilian career in public and international affairs, culminating as a vice president for two independent high-capitalization oil and gas companies. So, I know whereof I speak.

One thing I never did was demand that a news or opinion outlet take down a published piece. I would always manage queries from the media with honesty and integrity and would only ask for corrections of provably inaccurate statements. And I would never, ever engage in ad hominem attacks on a reporter. Colonel Kelley’s emails were completely unprofessional and unworthy of any member of West Point’s administration.

The crux of the problem is that West Point brooks no discussion of divergent viewpoints and issues of concern to graduates. It simply stonewalls or, as in Col. Kelley’s case, engages in ad hominem attacks on those who dare to criticize the institution. I hereby formally request the opening of a dialogue among graduates and the Superintendent about needed reforms at the Academy. But I won’t hold my breath.

Tony Lentini is a 1971 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served five years in the Army, attaining the rank of captain. He is a founding board member of the MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates.