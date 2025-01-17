This is a hypothetical speech given by the incoming Secretary of Defense to the Department of Defense.

As your incoming Secretary of Defense, I am going to be brutally frank: the effectiveness and efficiency of our armed forces is at a low point not seen since the Carter administration.

My team will concentrate on four key areas:

Military readiness;

Morale and recruiting;

Reviving our military industrial base; and

Improving the quality of senior leadership.

Let me address readiness first.

During the last two decades, China has become a true military competitor. Her nuclear capabilities, cyber expertise, naval power, air force, and space and ground forces have modernized to become a twenty-first century competitor. However, most of our military capability remains in the late twentieth century. As a company-grade commander in combat, I saw a lot that needed to be changed. As Defense Secretary, I intend to make those changes.

Our young soldiers remain the finest in the world, but there are not enough of them. Too often they are led by senior general officers who are not up to the task. I will address solutions to those problems later.

Our domination of the air, which we assumed was absolute, is now in doubt. The Chinese are pursuing miliary use of AI and sixth-generation aircraft designed to challenge our nation's superiority in the air, space, and cyberspace. We need to explore new ways to team unmanned aircraft piloted by AI and manned aircraft in ways that will maximize the speed of AI execution with the judgment of human pilots.

We will make our Navy and Marine Corps great again. During the last four years, the Commandant of the Marine Corps had to tell the combatant commanders in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East that he could not respond to contingencies for the first time in the storied history of the Corps. His reason: lack of Navy amphibious shipping. We will build the Navy amphibious capability back up to the thirty-eight hulls needed to maintain 24/7 Navy-Marine Corps presence in the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf, and Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, we will rebuild the Corps into a balanced, combined-arms fighting force. It will take at least a decade to repair the damage done to the Corps since 2020. However, on our watch, we will reconstitute a Marine Expeditionary Brigade's worth of maritime prepositioned ships in the South China Sea to reinforce any nation requesting assistance if threatened by China. In the interim, the Marines may need Army augmentation in tanks, heavy engineers, and artillery that were eliminated since 2020. Eventually, we will backfill the Corps with modern equipment.

Our Navy does not have enough attack submarines to cover threats in the South China Sea, as well as other potential trouble spots around the world. I am asking the Navy to provide an estimate of the proper number so we can make funding recommendations to Congress.

To effectively deter Chinese adventurism and keep Americans safe worldwide, we need a Navy of at least 355 ships. That may require some innovative thinking. It will take time to reconstitute our shipbuilding capability. Until then, we may have to be innovative and imaginative even if we have to buy back hulls we have sold or given to allies, or pull ships out of mothballs until our defense industrial base is reconstituted. If we can strap new black boxes with advanced weapons and put sensors on older hulls, we can extend their service life until new ships can be built.

The second area of improvement will be in morale and recruiting.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ideologies infiltrated our force. Our military services and civilian work force must be systematically re-examined, with "woke" leaders replaced by personnel with a warfighting ethos. Most of the excess overhead caused by DEI will be eliminated with cost savings. From here on out, promotions will be by merit regardless of race, creed, or sex.

Our ability to recruit has been harmed by DEI because our best recruiters are no longer encouraging young people to enlist. These are veteran parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors. We want them to again encourage young people to enlist and not be concerned that they will be brainwashed by woke leadership spouting leftist propaganda, and that they will have a fair chance of promotion based on ability and effort.

The Army has a good program for preparing young people to get up to speed and pass the qualification tests to enlist and serve. That helps. But the high school athletes, hunters, and outdoor types who have traditionally made up the core of our warrior class need to again feel that they are wanted in the armed services.

A third area of concentration is the defense industrial base.

As the Cold War ended, Newt Gingrich warned us not to go too far in dismantling the industrial base in search of a peace dividend. He was largely ignored, and we are paying the price today.

President Trump is right when he claims that we can no longer build ships in adequate numbers. I would add that we cannot maintain them in sufficient strength to meet readiness needs. The industrial base has declined to the point we are no longer the arsenal of democracy. Regarding the neglect of the Navy and Marine Corps, it will take years to remedy. In the interim, we will explore foreign construction and maintenance-outsourcing, but we cannot count on that fix forever. AI and robotics should be able to help build up domestic capability, but the damage will take more than four years to be rectified. Through wise congressional funding, we can rebuild a more efficient and cost-effective series of production lines.

I am particularly worried about munitions availability. This includes conventional and precision weapons production. What was adequate for Iraq and Afghanistan falls far short of our capability to sustain combat with a foe such as China or Russia. Unmanned aerial systems "drone" production is lacking, and even the Ukrainians are far ahead of us in production capability. We are pricing ourselves out of drone warfare. Too many of our drones are prohibitively expensive due to ridiculous specifications in a warfighting environment where quantity has a quality all its own. Drone warfare is attritional, and better is the enemy of good enough.

Finally, we need to fix our senior military leadership.

In Afghanistan, many young officers and senior NCOs recognized for years that our strategy was not working, while three- and four-star flag and general officers whistled past the graveyard because speaking out would endanger their careers. Not a single senior officer was willing to stand up to the State Department's demand to use the Kabul Airport rather than Bagram Air Base as an evacuation site. As a result, 13 American service personnel and countless Afghan allies died. That will not happen on my watch. I will demand candid and honest military advice from all sides before making a decision, and I will explain my rationale if I make a decision counter to someone's recommendation. If it turns out to be wrong, I will take responsibility; accountability will flow downhill from there.

That is a promise.

Another area that needs leadership change is the Goldwater-Nichols military reform legislation crafted four decades ago.

It was designed to make the joint warfighting process more efficient and effective. It did some good things, but it also had negative, unintended consequences. The worst of these was the bloat of joint staffs. The legislation mandates that to be eligible for promotion to flag rank, an officer must serve a tour on a joint staff. In order to make room for the demand for joint jobs, staffs became bloated beyond belief. Admirals Spruance and Halsey beat Japan in World War II with forces far larger than anything we can field in 2025, but their staffs were smaller than the average Army brigade staff today. I find it hard to believe that service at the Graves Registration at Central Command Headquarters will make him or her a better general officer.

This must change.

Computers and AI can make warfighting staffs smaller and more efficient, freeing up young officers to lead in combat rather than sit in the rear with the gear in a marginally useful staff job.

I am convening a panel on military reform made up of respected senior military officers with successful combat experience as well as successful senior Pentagon officials to do the following:

Review the performance of serving three- and four-star officers to determine their fitness to continue at their present rank or recommend to Congress that they be retired at their permanent two-star rank.

Make recommendations regarding the Goldwater Nichols reform legislation.

Make recommendations regarding staff reductions in the Pentagon itself.

Much will be done. Some of it will take more than four years. However, I am determined to immediately change what we can and set the stage for long-term, future reform. To paraphrase an Army recruiting slogan, we must once again make the nation's military all it can be.

Gary Anderson is a retired Marine Corps officer who served as a special adviser to the deputy secretary of defense and did several tours as a civilian adviser in Iraq and Afghanistan.