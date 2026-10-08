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Brandi Vincent DefenseScoop

Pentagon to Operationalize New 'FORTRESS America' Program Office

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey instructed eight senior officials to take concrete steps to begin...

3w agoRead it on DefenseScoop
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3d ago
Mark Satter Politico

Pentagon Plans for Death of Trump’s Record Military Budget

The administration insists it has support for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. Officials are privately planning for less....

3d agoRead it on Politico
2w ago
Lydia Gordon Stars and Stripes

Coalition Casts Wildfire Prevention as a Military Readiness Issue

More than 40 organizations have banded together to push for a wildfire prevention amendment they want to see added to this fiscal year’s National...

2w agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
2w ago
Elaine McCusker The National Interest

Even by Recent Standards, This Year's Continuing Resolution Is a Disaster

Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections, Congress must immediately pivot to securing stable funding for the military once they...

2w agoRead it on The National Interest
2w ago
Kevin Czinger War on the Rocks

Building an Arsenal That Survives the Tenth Salvo

2w agoRead it on War on the Rocks
2w ago
Brian Everstine Aviation Week

Pentagon Backfills $200 Million for MV-75 Program

The Pentagon, two days before the fiscal year ended, applied $200 million in reprogramming funding for the Bell MV-75 program as Textron was forced...

2w agoRead it on Aviation Week
2w ago

The Defense Department's Reorganization Problem Comes to Fightertown

Michael Carvelli RealClearDefense October 13, 2026

After Hurricane Katrina exposed serious weaknesses in the federal emergency response, government leaders questioned the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s role within the Department of Homeland Security. Congress responded with the Post-Katrina Act, strengthening FEMA’s role and giving the agency greater independence. The changes improved FEMA’s position, while the wider response showed how much work remained to align authority, plans, and operations.

FEMA’s experience offers a lesson for Defense leaders: a new organization can help when leaders define the problem, assign authority, and measure results. Leaders should weigh those needs against the cost and disruption of a reorganization before changing reporting lines or creating new offices.

Continue Reading on RealClearDefense
3w ago
Prakash Nanda The EurAsian Times

Europe Is Rearming — and U.S. Wall Street is Writing the Checks

The global defense industry appears to be entering a period of structural transformation

3w agoRead it on The EurAsian Times
3w ago
Tim Echols The Wall Street Journal

Hegseth Empowers America

Nuclear reactors at bases would mean less pollution and reduced electricity rates for civilians.

3w agoRead it on The Wall Street Journal
3w ago
Jamie Whitney Military+Aerospace Electronics

DoD Announces $350 Million in Quantum Computing Initiatives

The DoD is allocating approximately $350 million to support diverse quantum computing approaches and applications for national security

3w agoRead it on Military+Aerospace Electronics
3w ago
Ashley Roque Breaking Defense

Pentagon Awards $6.3B Contract for SM-3 IB Missiles

Raytheon has secured another multi-year munition deal

3w agoRead it on Breaking Defense
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