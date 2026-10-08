Pentagon to Operationalize New 'FORTRESS America' Program Office

After Hurricane Katrina exposed serious weaknesses in the federal emergency response, government leaders questioned the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s role within the Department of Homeland Security. Congress responded with the Post-Katrina Act, strengthening FEMA’s role and giving the agency greater independence. The changes improved FEMA’s position, while the wider response showed how much work remained to align authority, plans, and operations.

FEMA’s experience offers a lesson for Defense leaders: a new organization can help when leaders define the problem, assign authority, and measure results. Leaders should weigh those needs against the cost and disruption of a reorganization before changing reporting lines or creating new offices.