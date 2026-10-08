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Pentagon to Operationalize New 'FORTRESS America' Program Office
Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey instructed eight senior officials to take concrete steps to begin...3w agoRead it on DefenseScoop
Pentagon Plans for Death of Trump’s Record Military Budget
The administration insists it has support for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. Officials are privately planning for less....3d agoRead it on Politico
Coalition Casts Wildfire Prevention as a Military Readiness Issue
More than 40 organizations have banded together to push for a wildfire prevention amendment they want to see added to this fiscal year’s National...2w agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
Even by Recent Standards, This Year's Continuing Resolution Is a Disaster
Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections, Congress must immediately pivot to securing stable funding for the military once they...2w agoRead it on The National Interest
Building an Arsenal That Survives the Tenth Salvo
Pentagon Backfills $200 Million for MV-75 Program
The Pentagon, two days before the fiscal year ended, applied $200 million in reprogramming funding for the Bell MV-75 program as Textron was forced...2w agoRead it on Aviation Week
The Defense Department's Reorganization Problem Comes to Fightertown
After Hurricane Katrina exposed serious weaknesses in the federal emergency response, government leaders questioned the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s role within the Department of Homeland Security. Congress responded with the Post-Katrina Act, strengthening FEMA’s role and giving the agency greater independence. The changes improved FEMA’s position, while the wider response showed how much work remained to align authority, plans, and operations.
FEMA’s experience offers a lesson for Defense leaders: a new organization can help when leaders define the problem, assign authority, and measure results. Leaders should weigh those needs against the cost and disruption of a reorganization before changing reporting lines or creating new offices.
Europe Is Rearming — and U.S. Wall Street is Writing the Checks
The global defense industry appears to be entering a period of structural transformation3w agoRead it on The EurAsian Times
Hegseth Empowers America
Nuclear reactors at bases would mean less pollution and reduced electricity rates for civilians.3w agoRead it on The Wall Street Journal
DoD Announces $350 Million in Quantum Computing Initiatives
The DoD is allocating approximately $350 million to support diverse quantum computing approaches and applications for national security3w agoRead it on Military+Aerospace Electronics
Pentagon Awards $6.3B Contract for SM-3 IB Missiles
Raytheon has secured another multi-year munition deal3w agoRead it on Breaking Defense
Beyond Hormuz: What Washington Should Expect from a Frontline AllyBy Daewon Cho • RealClearDefense
Putin, Plague, and the America’s Biodefense GapBy Ryan Kane • RealClearDefense
Patriot Delays Force a New Air Defense Doctrine on NATO’s Eastern FlankBy Jan K. Varga • RealClearDefense
How the Army Can Turn Plans into Combat PowerBy Matt Russell • RealClearDefense
Is It Déjà vu All Over Again: The 2012 Report on Global ZeroBy Peter Huessy • RealClearDefense
U.S. Marine Corps Attack Helicopters Set for Major UpgradeBy C. Jones, Defence Blog
How the Iran War Compounded the U.S. Navy’s Maintenance CrisisBy Hartung, NatInt
Fielding Forces for Full MobilizationBy Jon Hoffman, Proceedings
BAE’s New Launcher Lets Warships Deploy and Replenish Missiles at SeaBy NextGenD
Why Is the Navy Spending $19 Billion on ‘Flying Gas Stations’?By Mark Thompson, RS