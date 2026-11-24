For more than a decade, the national security establishment has told the cleared workforce the same thing: getting mental health care will not cost you your clearance. The people it is talking to still do not believe it. Many go without care, or look for a security clearance psychologist entirely outside government and employer systems before they will talk to anyone. That disbelief has become a readiness problem hiding inside the insider threat conversation.

The record is clear. The SF-86 itself tells applicants that mental health counseling in and of itself is not a reason to revoke or deny eligibility for access. The form's old blanket question about consulting a mental health professional was replaced years ago with narrower questions about court findings, hospitalization, specific diagnoses and conditions that substantially affect judgment. And according to a 2024 Military Health System report, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency data covering more than 7.7 million cases from 2013 to 2023 found that none of the denials or revocations reviewed rested solely on seeking mental health care.