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PME Controversy? SecWar Issues 33 Directives
Some military educators have somehow misinterpreted Secretary Hegseth’s remarks to claim that he wants military theory, history, and case studies...2h agoRead it on Marine Corps Compass Points
Pentagon Looks to Ford and GM To Make Military Drones
The Pentagon wants automakers to bolster drone production, but executives say the business case may be thin...2h agoRead it on The Wall Street Journal
What Leaders Say Is Needed To Supercharge U.S. Military Readiness
U.S. lawmakers, defense leaders and technology innovators face growing pressure to strengthen military readiness as global threats intensify and...2h agoRead it on Axios
The Battlefield Visibility Gap
Why commanders still struggle to know what they have and where it is...1d agoRead it on Federal News Network
Closing the Missile (Defense) Gap
The damage inflicted upon U.S. air bases during the conflict with Iran can’t compare with the much greater scope of destruction that a potential...1d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
Closing the Missile (Defense) Gap
The past year has seen the Air Force conduct one of its most comprehensive air campaigns in recent memory. Throughout the 38 days of Operation Epic Fury, it sustained an average of 250 sorties per day, enabling it to strike thousands of Iranian targets.
But beneath the surface of these successes lies a disquieting record of destructive Iranian strikes against Air Force bases across the Middle East.
The Military Lacks an ‘Overarching Plan’ To Improve Munition Stockpiles
Pentagon officials largely concurred with GAO’s recommendations....3d agoRead it on Defense One
The Clearance Myth Is a Readiness Problem
For more than a decade, the national security establishment has told the cleared workforce the same thing: getting mental health care will not cost...4d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
U.S. Missile Shortages Create a Range Problem
The U.S. has burned through stockpiles of critical long-range missiles, which may force military forces to fall back on munitions with ranges of...4d agoRead it on Military Times
The Clearance Myth Is a Readiness Problem
For more than a decade, the national security establishment has told the cleared workforce the same thing: getting mental health care will not cost you your clearance. The people it is talking to still do not believe it. Many go without care, or look for a security clearance psychologist entirely outside government and employer systems before they will talk to anyone. That disbelief has become a readiness problem hiding inside the insider threat conversation.
The record is clear. The SF-86 itself tells applicants that mental health counseling in and of itself is not a reason to revoke or deny eligibility for access. The form's old blanket question about consulting a mental health professional was replaced years ago with narrower questions about court findings, hospitalization, specific diagnoses and conditions that substantially affect judgment. And according to a 2024 Military Health System report, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency data covering more than 7.7 million cases from 2013 to 2023 found that none of the denials or revocations reviewed rested solely on seeking mental health care.
A Sweet American OriginalBy Greg Maresca • RealClearDefense
South Korea's OPCON Debate Is a Test of Alliance ReadinessBy Daewon Cho • RealClearDefense
When Does Peacetime Access Become Wartime Capability?By Alp Cenk Arslan • RealClearDefense
The Missing Seats at the TableBy Dennis T. Cosgrove • RealClearDefense
We Exported Our Arsenal Manufacturing, Now We Must Rebuild It.By Justin Fulcher • RealClearDefense
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy Bill Sweetman • The Strategist (ASPI)
Marines Want Naval Strike Missiles With Double The RangeBy The WarZone
U.S. Navy Targets 79 New Cutter-Based FF(X) FrigatesBy A. Servaes, Global Defense
The Hegseth Grenade: A Sea Change at NewportBy Robert C. Rubel, CIMSEC
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy B. Sweetman, ASPI