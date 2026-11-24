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Applying Endurance at the Tactical Level
When the First Fight is a Draw...2h agoRead it on Modern War Institute
Army Publishes Guidebook for Defending Critical Infrastructure
Many of the systems needed to support bases and military movements in the US are owned and operated by private companies and local municipalities,...2h agoRead it on Breaking Defense
The Army Made .50-Cal Ammo Less Effective
The service says that’s a good thing....2h agoRead it on Army Times
U.S. Army AMPV Gets Self-Driving Prototype
A driverless version of the U.S. Army’s Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, or AMPV, is due for its first demonstration...2h agoRead it on Defence Blog
Army plans to work with OpenAI on Project Gatekeeper
The Army plans to work with OpenAI as it moves forward with a new initiative to accelerate the accreditation process for commercial vendors looking...1d agoRead it on DefenseScoop
Man Accused of Stolen Valor Sold Chinese-Made Weapon Optics to the Army
Marcelo Fascino allegedly sold counterfeit ammo, optics, and weapon lights to the military and posed as a soldier to get pricing information from...3d agoRead it on Task & Purpose
Iowa Only Got Five Days’ Notice of the Army’s Plans to Explode Toxic Lead
Neighboring communities — including in Illinois — were given less than a week to prepare for the potential public health risk....4d agoRead it on The Washington Sun
Rethinking the 101st Airborne Division’s Operational Reach
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has spent years demonstrating how far it can move infantry by helicopter....5d agoRead it on Modern War Institute
U.S. Marines and Army Show Interest in Northrop’s 30mm Gun Truck
The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army have both fired Northrop Grumman’s 30mm Bushmaster guns from pickup trucks against aerial targets in recent...5d agoRead it on Defence Blog
Army’s Push To Bring Private Tech Onto Military Ranges Gains Momentum
Fifteen companies have already completed tests on drones, counter-drone systems, missile interceptors and long-range strike technologies, the Army...5d agoRead it on Federal News Network
A Sweet American OriginalBy Greg Maresca • RealClearDefense
South Korea's OPCON Debate Is a Test of Alliance ReadinessBy Daewon Cho • RealClearDefense
When Does Peacetime Access Become Wartime Capability?By Alp Cenk Arslan • RealClearDefense
The Missing Seats at the TableBy Dennis T. Cosgrove • RealClearDefense
We Exported Our Arsenal Manufacturing, Now We Must Rebuild It.By Justin Fulcher • RealClearDefense
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy Bill Sweetman • The Strategist (ASPI)
Marines Want Naval Strike Missiles With Double The RangeBy The WarZone
U.S. Navy Targets 79 New Cutter-Based FF(X) FrigatesBy A. Servaes, Global Defense
The Hegseth Grenade: A Sea Change at NewportBy Robert C. Rubel, CIMSEC
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy B. Sweetman, ASPI