A recent photograph of Jared Kushner seated at the end of a negotiating table concerning the war in Ukraine brought an earlier gathering to my mind. What struck me about that photograph was not who occupied the chairs. It was who was missing.

Nearly three decades earlier, I sat at a long conference table at the headquarters of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow. As the FBI's Legal Attaché, I was introducing colleagues from FBI Headquarters to senior Russian officials to explore opportunities for joint law enforcement training. The Soviet Union had collapsed only a few years earlier, and relations between our countries were still taking shape. Despite considerable differences, there was a genuine willingness to cooperate on matters of mutual interest.