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F-35C Lands for the First Time on a Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier
An F-35C Lightning II made an arrested landing on the PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), marking the first time an F-35C has landed on a Ford-class...2w agoRead it on The Aviationist
When Your Navy is too Small, the Bill Comes Due Bigly
...there is always a hangover after the party......19h agoRead it on CDR Salamander
Long Deployments to Be Navy Standard For Next Couple Years
It will take a couple years before deployment lengths shift from the extended 10-11 months back to the normal seven...1d agoRead it on USNI News
Old & Busted: Loyal Wingman - New Hotness: Loyal Escort
...a moral response to an immoral fleet design......3d agoRead it on CDR Salamander
Two U.S. Navy Carriers Ready to Operate New MQ-25A Tankers
The U.S. Navy now has two aircraft carriers equipped with the command infrastructure needed to operate its future MQ-25A Stingray tanker drone, after...3d agoRead it on Global Defense News
U.S. Navy’s CHAOS Program
CoAspire’s CHAOS weapon is a ground-launched version of its Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range, or RAACM-ER,...3d agoRead it on Defence Blog
U.S. Navy To Install AI Vessel Detection System on Five Destroyers
Applied Intuition has received a US Navy contract to install an AI system that helps sailors detect and track nearby vessels, starting with five...3d agoRead it on The Defense Post
Navy Sees 10-year High For Class A Aviation, Afloat Mishaps
The Navy saw the most Class A aviation and afloat mishaps in at least in a decade, according to Fiscal Year 2026 data recently released by the Navy...3d agoRead it on USNI News
AUKUS Partners Test Autonomous Maritime Systems
The three nations are testing more than 40 technologies, including multidomain autonomous, crewed and uncrewed systems....4d agoRead it on Naval-Technology
AUKUS: USS Colorado Announced as First Submarine for SRF – West
The Pentagon announced Monday the Virginia-class submarine that will be the lead nuclear attack boat in western Australia....4d agoRead it on USNI News
Navy, Marine Corps Simulate Ship Strikes From Air and Land
F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Lightning II fighters — operating from Marine Corps bases and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt — participated in...4d agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
Is It Déjà vu All Over Again: The 2012 Report on Global ZeroBy Peter Huessy • RealClearDefense
As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is TickingBy Elaine McCusker • RealClearDefense
The First Test of Peace Lies in Ukraine's BorderlandsBy Dennis T. Cosgrove • RealClearDefense
The VFW’s Gambling Addiction Victimizes VeteransBy Jack Yoest • RealClearDefense
Superintelligence Exposes a Gap in the Law of Delegated AuthorityBy Sue Ghosh Stricklett • RealClearDefense
When Your Navy is too Small, the Bill Comes Due BiglyBy CDR Salamander
Quo Vadis MCU?By Marine Corps Compass Points
When the Network Goes Dark, Who Controls the Battlefield?By Jonathan K. Corrado • RealClearDefense
Air Force Should Buy 250 Blended-Wing Tankers, as 2027 Demo LoomsBy A&SF Mag.
Long Deployments to Be Navy Standard For Next Couple YearsBy Mongilio, USNI News