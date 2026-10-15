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Stefano Durso The Aviationist

F-35C Lands for the First Time on a Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier

An F-35C Lightning II made an arrested landing on the PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), marking the first time an F-35C has landed on a Ford-class...

2w agoRead it on The Aviationist
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19h ago
CDR Salamander CDR Salamander

When Your Navy is too Small, the Bill Comes Due Bigly

...there is always a hangover after the party......

19h agoRead it on CDR Salamander
1d ago
Heather Mongilio USNI News

Long Deployments to Be Navy Standard For Next Couple Years

It will take a couple years before deployment lengths shift from the extended 10-11 months back to the normal seven...

1d agoRead it on USNI News
3d ago
CDR Salamander CDR Salamander

Old & Busted: Loyal Wingman - New Hotness: Loyal Escort

...a moral response to an immoral fleet design......

3d agoRead it on CDR Salamander
3d ago
Naval News Navy Global Defense News

Two U.S. Navy Carriers Ready to Operate New MQ-25A Tankers

The U.S. Navy now has two aircraft carriers equipped with the command infrastructure needed to operate its future MQ-25A Stingray tanker drone, after...

3d agoRead it on Global Defense News
3d ago
Dylan Malyasov Defence Blog

U.S. Navy’s CHAOS Program

CoAspire’s CHAOS weapon is a ground-launched version of its Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range, or RAACM-ER,...

3d agoRead it on Defence Blog
3d ago
Giulia Bernacchi The Defense Post

U.S. Navy To Install AI Vessel Detection System on Five Destroyers

Applied Intuition has received a US Navy contract to install an AI system that helps sailors detect and track nearby vessels, starting with five...

3d agoRead it on The Defense Post
3d ago
Heather Mongilio USNI News

Navy Sees 10-year High For Class A Aviation, Afloat Mishaps

The Navy saw the most Class A aviation and afloat mishaps in at least in a decade, according to Fiscal Year 2026 data recently released by the Navy...

3d agoRead it on USNI News
4d ago
Jangoulun Singsit Naval-Technology

AUKUS Partners Test Autonomous Maritime Systems

The three nations are testing more than 40 technologies, including multidomain autonomous, crewed and uncrewed systems....

4d agoRead it on Naval-Technology
4d ago
Sam LaGrone USNI News

AUKUS: USS Colorado Announced as First Submarine for SRF – West

The Pentagon announced Monday the Virginia-class submarine that will be the lead nuclear attack boat in western Australia....

4d agoRead it on USNI News
4d ago
Alex Wilson Stars and Stripes

Navy, Marine Corps Simulate Ship Strikes From Air and Land

F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Lightning II fighters — operating from Marine Corps bases and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt — participated in...

4d agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
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