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Larry A. Grant On Point

Armies Afloat

How the Development of Amphibious Operations in Europe Helped Win World War II...

3d agoRead it on On Point
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1d ago
Thomas Sheppard Providence

A Millennium of Seapower

Rodger’s Naval History of Britain trilogy covers the full range of naval battles and the intersection of politics and naval campaigns, but its 2,000+...

1d agoRead it on Providence
2d ago
Blake Stilwell We Are the Mighty

5 Reasons Why Okinawa Is the Most Haunted Place in the Military

It's actually surprising that Okinawa isn't *more* haunted....

2d agoRead it on We Are the Mighty
4d ago
Rick Baillergeon Military Review

Seeds of Victory

Defeat, Triumph, and the American Way of War...

4d agoRead it on Military Review
1w ago
Jeffrey Schultz Strategy Page

Resistance and Liberation: France at War, 1942-1945

A Masterful Look at France’s Rise from Defeat and Disunion to Victory...

1w agoRead it on Strategy Page
1w ago
Carson Holloway Modern Age

How America Was Chartered

Matthew Spalding presents the Declaration as both gift and responsibility....

1w agoRead it on Modern Age
1w ago
Francis P. Sempa The American Spectator

The AI Race Is a Race We Cannot Afford to Lose

The Cold War’s hardest lesson still applies: When America stops, its adversaries don't....

1w agoRead it on The American Spectator
1w ago
John Fenzel Heroes' Path

The Holes at Their Fingertips

In December 1944, Japanese guards burned 139 American POWs alive on Palawan as they clawed at the earth to get out. Eleven escaped and helped free...

1w agoRead it on Heroes' Path
1w ago
Nathan Calder DODReads

Jokers Coming Through

The Wartime Journey of VF-20, 1943–1945...

1w agoRead it on DODReads
2w ago
David Isby Strategy Page

Britain's Imperial Histories

A Fast-Paced History of the British Empire in a Modern Context

2w agoRead it on Strategy Page
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