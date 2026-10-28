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Armies Afloat
How the Development of Amphibious Operations in Europe Helped Win World War II...3d agoRead it on On Point
A Millennium of Seapower
Rodger’s Naval History of Britain trilogy covers the full range of naval battles and the intersection of politics and naval campaigns, but its 2,000+...1d agoRead it on Providence
5 Reasons Why Okinawa Is the Most Haunted Place in the Military
It's actually surprising that Okinawa isn't *more* haunted....2d agoRead it on We Are the Mighty
Seeds of Victory
Defeat, Triumph, and the American Way of War...4d agoRead it on Military Review
Resistance and Liberation: France at War, 1942-1945
A Masterful Look at France’s Rise from Defeat and Disunion to Victory...1w agoRead it on Strategy Page
How America Was Chartered
Matthew Spalding presents the Declaration as both gift and responsibility....1w agoRead it on Modern Age
The AI Race Is a Race We Cannot Afford to Lose
The Cold War’s hardest lesson still applies: When America stops, its adversaries don't....1w agoRead it on The American Spectator
The Holes at Their Fingertips
In December 1944, Japanese guards burned 139 American POWs alive on Palawan as they clawed at the earth to get out. Eleven escaped and helped free...1w agoRead it on Heroes' Path
Jokers Coming Through
The Wartime Journey of VF-20, 1943–1945...1w agoRead it on DODReads
Britain's Imperial Histories
A Fast-Paced History of the British Empire in a Modern Context2w agoRead it on Strategy Page
Is It Déjà vu All Over Again: The 2012 Report on Global ZeroBy Peter Huessy • RealClearDefense
As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is TickingBy Elaine McCusker • RealClearDefense
The First Test of Peace Lies in Ukraine's BorderlandsBy Dennis T. Cosgrove • RealClearDefense
The VFW’s Gambling Addiction Victimizes VeteransBy Jack Yoest • RealClearDefense
Superintelligence Exposes a Gap in the Law of Delegated AuthorityBy Sue Ghosh Stricklett • RealClearDefense
When Your Navy is too Small, the Bill Comes Due BiglyBy CDR Salamander
Quo Vadis MCU?By Marine Corps Compass Points
When the Network Goes Dark, Who Controls the Battlefield?By Jonathan K. Corrado • RealClearDefense
Air Force Should Buy 250 Blended-Wing Tankers, as 2027 Demo LoomsBy A&SF Mag.
Long Deployments to Be Navy Standard For Next Couple YearsBy Mongilio, USNI News