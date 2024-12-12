They must be scared.

The joke floating around X since Trump started announcing nominations was that our excitement for each appointee should be directly inverse to how much the main stream media freaks out. The more negative the coverage, the more “unqualified” the pick-of-the-day deemed, the more hopeful we should be of an America-First future.

My current favorite? Politico's recent article titled “Pete Hegseth’s Crusade to Turn the Military into a Christian Weapon.”

Because, in case you forgot, being a white, straight, Christian male - your average American man - is now a “threat" to our military despite the fact that the same article admits that, according to Department of Defense data, approximately 70 percent of active duty service members are of the same demographic.

Hegseth’s Conservative Christian beliefs are called “aggressive” ideologies while the military’s harmful DEI policies - which have been proven to undermine our military strength and readiness - are deemed “under threat.” Hegseth’s popular, common sense ideas are labeled as attempts to “divide the military rather than unite it.” Even his tattoos are under attack.

Politico goes so far as to claim he will only elevate “people that look and think like him while pushing out top brass en masse.” Hegseth’s ideas are then labeled “belligerent” and “anti-government” - and there’s your tell.

This is the real message: The Administrative State is not pleased.

The Pentagon is panicking.

The Deep state has come to the conclusion that they are in deep sh….

As if on cue, The New Yorker published “Pete Hegseth’s Secret History” - full of #MeToo era accusations like Trump and many Conservative men have relentlessly faced. Not to be outdone, NBC tried to spook support of Hegseth by pushing the narrative that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was being considered to replace him as the nominee. Politico then tried to emasculate Hegseth by reassuring it’s readers that, should he be confirmed, four-star generals “will run circles around him” and that Pete “will not be running the Pentagon. The Pentagon will be running him.”

Ah, yes, the shadowy Pentagon.

Acting as some autonomous rogue soldier, taking America on one useless and expensive quest after another in vain pursuit of glory and riches at the cost of American lives.

The spin against Hesgeth is unending.

When will the Left realize that We, The People aren’t that stupid?

Trump winning the election proves that the scales have fallen from the public’s eyes and we now see the fake news and their determination to control the narrative for what it really is - a death grip on power.

Hegseth has been married 3 times and has 7 children from multiple women. We get it. Fidelity is not his strength. But neither was it the Bible’s King David’s or JFK’s or many others, and it certainly doesn’t disqualify him for the job.

He’s also been accused of having a drinking problem - a claim Sir Winston Churchill would bellow at. Pete’s pushed back against this and has gone so far as to say he currently is, and shall remain, completely sober during his tenure.

President Trump doubled down in support of Pete a few days ago. On Tuesday, President Trump released a compilation video of Republican Senators saying positive comments about Pete on YouTube called “CONFIRM HEGSETH.”

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement "Pete Hegseth is an exceptionally qualified, highly educated, and tough patriot… Mr. Hegseth's extensive military experience, combined with his steadfast commitment to restoring the Pentagon and our armed forces to greatness, will advance President Trump's vision of returning meritocracy, accountability, and efficiency to the United States military.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who had previously called reports against Hegseth "very disturbing” has now gone on record saying Pete is “in pretty good shape. I think he is very smart.” Graham added that if anyone has any accusations against Hegseth, they will be heard but would need to be “credible and they have to be presented in a fashion that Pete can rebut.”

Did you hear that, America? That’s what playing fair sounds like.

But we aren’t stopping there.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that he will support Pete. Cornyn added “I’ve known him a long time. I was satisfied with his answers and I think this is going to be a hard process on him and his family and some of it will be enormously unfair but I respect his willingness to give up a nice cushy job at Fox in order to serve the nation and the military…”

It would seem, my frightened liberal friends, that the confirmation votes are beginning to rack up.

Personally, I’m proud for Hegseth to be our nominee.

During his interview with Megyn Kelly, Hegseth addressed his past head-on. “Am I a perfect man? No, was I a perfect man? Absolutely not. Do I regret those things? Yes. But is it who I am today? No, and I'm just grateful for the grace of God that gives me a new chapter.”

Hegseth’s tough, military background combined with his ability to recognize his own human frailty and failings are what make him right for this role. There is no hubris to be seen in the man humbly making the rounds this month on Capitol Hill. He is a man who loves America and has given her his own blood, sweat, and tears.

He is also a man who is not for sale and has made it very clear that he won’t play the Deep State’s game.

He is going to wipe the board clean.

So, it makes sense that I awaken to propaganda trying to prevent Hegseth and Trump’s other nominees from successfully jumping through the hoops of confirmation.

They are threats.

After decades of unfettered autonomy, the shadowy figures behind the Pentagon’s curtain are being forced to step out into the light and under the glaring heat of public accountability.

Pete Hegseth is a reckoning.

If I were them, I’d be scared, too.

Tiffany Marie Brannon is the writer and host of the TMB Problems podcast.