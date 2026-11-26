They came in the gray light before dawn, the way predators always do.

A constellation of Chinese warships—Type 055 destroyers, Type 052Ds, and the new Type 076 amphibious carriers—slid out of the mist east of Taiwan. Behind them, the gray shadows of the Type 093B and 095 nuclear attack submarines ghosted through the depths. Overhead, J-20s and H-6K bombers with long-range anti-ship cruise missiles held station under the protective umbrella of the mainland’s integrated air defense network. The first salvos were not dramatic. They were precise. American satellites blinked. Undersea sensors went dark. A flight of MQ-4C Tritons vanished from the scope. By the time the first Tomahawk left its tube, the calculus had already shifted.