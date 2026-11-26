Indo-Pacific/Asia
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Philippine Forces Train to Secure Luzon Strait
Philippine forces are practicing how to secure the Luzon Strait through the deployment of warships and a BrahMos missile battery for maritime strike...2d agoRead it on USNI News
China’s Military Ambitions in the Pacific Suffer Setback
Solomon Islands to prohibit foreign bases in a new treaty with Australia, curbing U.S. concerns about Chinese military expansion...2d agoRead it on The Wall Street Journal
Masters of Command
They came in the gray light before dawn, the way predators always do.
A constellation of Chinese warships—Type 055 destroyers, Type 052Ds, and the new Type 076 amphibious carriers—slid out of the mist east of Taiwan. Behind them, the gray shadows of the Type 093B and 095 nuclear attack submarines ghosted through the depths. Overhead, J-20s and H-6K bombers with long-range anti-ship cruise missiles held station under the protective umbrella of the mainland’s integrated air defense network. The first salvos were not dramatic. They were precise. American satellites blinked. Undersea sensors went dark. A flight of MQ-4C Tritons vanished from the scope. By the time the first Tomahawk left its tube, the calculus had already shifted.
Taiwan’s Military Indicators Slip in Asia Power Index
Taiwan’s huge increases in military spending in recent years might not be paying off....3d agoRead it on Domino Theory
Masters of Command
How the United States Navy Must Seize Back the Indo-Pacific...3d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
South Korea's OPCON Debate Is a Test of Alliance Readiness
Washington and Seoul need a shared strategic vision—not a political timeline—for the future of their deterrence posture.
South Korea's debate over wartime operational control (OPCON) is no longer just a question of national sovereignty. It is a test of whether Seoul and Washington share a clear understanding of the threats facing the alliance—and of what it takes to deter them.
South Korea's OPCON Debate Is a Test of Alliance Readiness
Washington and Seoul need a shared strategic vision—not a political timeline—for the future of their deterrence posture....4d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
U.S. Military Supremacy in Asia Is Over
The United States can no longer lay claim to being Asia’s uncontested military hegemon....4d agoRead it on the interpreter
The Quiet India-Japan Pact That Changed Rules of Indo-Pacific
Is strategic trust in the India-Japan relationship entering a more consequential phase, marked by deeper military ties, industrial cooperation, and a...5d agoRead it on The EurAsian Times
Russia Takes Its Alignment With China to New Heights
Russia continues to grow bolder in the Western Pacific, and Australia and its partners should prepare for the implications. On 17 November, two...1w agoRead it on The Strategist (ASPI)
When the Warfighter Becomes the SensorBy Elise G. Annett • RealClearDefense
The U.S. and its Allies Need a Collective Maritime StrategyBy Antonios Marios Giannakopoulos • RealClearDefense
Making Maneuver Great AgainBy Gary Anderson • RealClearDefense
Ending the Conflict with IranBy Anthony Cowden • RealClearDefense
Going After the Cyprus Money Laundering HubBy Lise Korson • RealClearDefense
Making Maneuver Great AgainBy Gary Anderson • RealClearDefense
Making Maneuver Great AgainBy Gary Anderson, RealClearDefense
Bandwidth as a Service for Naval ForcesBy Brandan R. Schofield, CIMSEC
The Army and the Marine Corps in a Pacific WarBy Van Horrick & Bancroft, MWI
Coast Guard’s Updated Force Design Plan Includes Maven Smart SystemBy DS