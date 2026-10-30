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Max Seddon Financial Times

The Putin Whisperers

An American lawyer, a banker and a former spy hatched a plan to prevent nuclear Armageddon. They just needed to tell the Russian president...

5d agoRead it on Financial Times
3,898 stories
19h ago
Joshua Howard National Institute for Public Policy

Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of the Baltics

Joshua Howard, Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, No. 673, November 3, 2026 download...

19h agoRead it on National Institute for Public Policy
19h ago
Defense

Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia

Joshua Howard RealClearDefense November 4, 2026

Joshua Howard, Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, No. 673, November 3, 2026

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2d ago
Defense

Putin, Plague, and the America’s Biodefense Gap

Ryan Kane RealClearDefense November 2, 2026

Biological weapons are back in Russia. Congress must pay attention, correct America’s biological preparedness shortcomings, and act to stave off this threat to the nation.

This week’s plague outbreak, a disease that killed millions in centuries past, is not merely a historical curiosity nor a naturally occurring phenomena. Russia’s outbreak, originating at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, stems almost entirely from their research into offensive biological weapons. This same Russian facility today also works to research and weaponize anthrax, brucellosis, cholera, and other deadly agents that pose material threats to the United States.

Continue Reading on RealClearDefense
2d ago
Ryan Kane RealClearDefense

Putin, Plague, and the America’s Biodefense Gap

Biological weapons are back in Russia. Congress must pay attention, correct America’s biological preparedness shortcomings, and act to stave off this...

2d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
2d ago
Briana List Foreign Policy Research Institute

Russian Information War in the Baltic States

Executive Summary This report examines how Russia has used Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as testing grounds for information warfare over the last...

2d agoRead it on Foreign Policy Research Institute
2d ago
Defense

Russian Information War in the Baltic States: Mechanisms, Narratives, and Strategic Effects

Briana List RealClearDefense November 2, 2026

This report examines how Russia has used Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as testing grounds for information warfare over the last two decades.  During that time, the methods associated with Moscow’s grand strategy have shifted from limited and ineffective soft balancing to a more coercive political warfare that blends identity politics, historical revisionism, and state-backed networks to counterbalance Russia’s western adversaries. The report argues that these efforts are not merely supplementary to Russian strategy but are at the heart of Moscow’s attempt to erode NATO cohesion and chip away at Western influence along its borders. 

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4d ago
John Fairlamb Defense Opinion

No Longer a ‘Great Power’

Russia is no longer a great power....

4d agoRead it on Defense Opinion
5d ago
Dylan Malyasov Defence Blog

Putin Says Russia Is Ready for War With Europe

Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 29 that Russia is ready for war with Europe but does not want one, warning there would be no winners....

5d agoRead it on Defence Blog
1w ago
Andrew A. Michta 1945

Seeking to Pry Russia Away from China, the U.S. May End Up Losing Europe

Putin’s proposal for a U.S.-China-Russia trilateral in China — with Ukraine and Europe excluded — has revived Beltway enthusiasm for a...

1w agoRead it on 1945
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