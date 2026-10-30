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The Putin Whisperers
An American lawyer, a banker and a former spy hatched a plan to prevent nuclear Armageddon. They just needed to tell the Russian president...5d agoRead it on Financial Times
Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of the Baltics
Joshua Howard, Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, No. 673, November 3, 2026 download...19h agoRead it on National Institute for Public Policy
Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia
Joshua Howard, Strengthening Deterrence Against Russia’s Conventional Attack of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, No. 673, November 3, 2026
Putin, Plague, and the America’s Biodefense Gap
Biological weapons are back in Russia. Congress must pay attention, correct America’s biological preparedness shortcomings, and act to stave off this threat to the nation.
This week’s plague outbreak, a disease that killed millions in centuries past, is not merely a historical curiosity nor a naturally occurring phenomena. Russia’s outbreak, originating at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, stems almost entirely from their research into offensive biological weapons. This same Russian facility today also works to research and weaponize anthrax, brucellosis, cholera, and other deadly agents that pose material threats to the United States.
Putin, Plague, and the America’s Biodefense Gap
Biological weapons are back in Russia. Congress must pay attention, correct America’s biological preparedness shortcomings, and act to stave off this...2d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
Russian Information War in the Baltic States
Executive Summary This report examines how Russia has used Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as testing grounds for information warfare over the last...2d agoRead it on Foreign Policy Research Institute
Russian Information War in the Baltic States: Mechanisms, Narratives, and Strategic Effects
This report examines how Russia has used Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as testing grounds for information warfare over the last two decades. During that time, the methods associated with Moscow’s grand strategy have shifted from limited and ineffective soft balancing to a more coercive political warfare that blends identity politics, historical revisionism, and state-backed networks to counterbalance Russia’s western adversaries. The report argues that these efforts are not merely supplementary to Russian strategy but are at the heart of Moscow’s attempt to erode NATO cohesion and chip away at Western influence along its borders.
No Longer a ‘Great Power’
Russia is no longer a great power....4d agoRead it on Defense Opinion
Putin Says Russia Is Ready for War With Europe
Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 29 that Russia is ready for war with Europe but does not want one, warning there would be no winners....5d agoRead it on Defence Blog
Seeking to Pry Russia Away from China, the U.S. May End Up Losing Europe
Putin’s proposal for a U.S.-China-Russia trilateral in China — with Ukraine and Europe excluded — has revived Beltway enthusiasm for a...1w agoRead it on 1945
ICE Is Not a Four-Letter WordBy Meda Parameswara Reddy • RealClearDefense
The U.S. Can Draw Down in the Middle East Without Going BlindBy Cudi Zerey • RealClearDefense
America Needs a Joseph DirectiveBy Jeff Ballabon • RealClearDefense
Partnering Decides Whether Flexible Military Construction Can WorkBy Matt Russell • RealClearDefense
Eight Months of Epic Fury and Still No Internal AlternativeBy Stephen D. Cook • RealClearDefense
GE Aerospace to Supply Engines for Two US Navy Flight III DestroyersBy Defense Post
U.S. Air Force Asks Industry for New Cruise Missile for UkraineBy Michael Peck, DNews
First Flight II San Antonio-class Amphib Completes Builder’s TrialsBy Mongilio, USNI N.
LGM-35 Sentinel ICBM on Track for 2030By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
On American Destroyers, Avoid a Self-Inflicted Wound in SpainBy Defense News