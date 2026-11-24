Russo-Ukraine War
RealClear Context
Click below to continue reading this story, discover more Russo-Ukraine War stories from over 25 years of RealClear archives, or follow this topic to stay in the know.
Ukraine Just Pulled Off a Drone Attack For the History Books
The attack, again shows how effective Ukrainian forces have been in maritime warfare....2h agoRead it on National Security Journal
The Missing Seats at the Table
A recent photograph of Jared Kushner seated at the end of a negotiating table concerning the war in Ukraine brought an earlier gathering to my mind. What struck me about that photograph was not who occupied the chairs. It was who was missing.
Nearly three decades earlier, I sat at a long conference table at the headquarters of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow. As the FBI's Legal Attaché, I was introducing colleagues from FBI Headquarters to senior Russian officials to explore opportunities for joint law enforcement training. The Soviet Union had collapsed only a few years earlier, and relations between our countries were still taking shape. Despite considerable differences, there was a genuine willingness to cooperate on matters of mutual interest.
The Missing Seats at the Table
The Soviet Union ended thirty-five years ago. The nations that emerged from its dissolution should not have their futures negotiated in their absence....2h agoRead it on RealClearDefense
It’s Time to Settle With Russia
What America Should Give to Make Peace in Ukraine...2h agoRead it on Foreign Affairs
Ukraine’s Campaign Against Russian Naval Assets
Ukraine successfully destroyed a new Russian corvette and has struck two other cargo ships, one in the Mediterranean and one in the Baltic, in just a...1d agoRead it on The WarZone
The Illusion of Peace with Russia
As the Witkoff-Kushner team pursues another round of negotiations with Moscow, Russia’s demands remain unchanged: Finland out of NATO, allied bases...4d agoRead it on 1945
Ukraine Strikes Kerch Bridge Once Again
This is the third attack in three days with the previous one successfully dropping the road vehicle span of the bridge, but the rail span was still...5d agoRead it on The WarZone
Russia Says Its Defenses Intercepted Over 1,300 Ukrainian Drones
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in what would be the highest number of interceptions during an aerial attack...1w agoRead it on Associated Press
Russia Says Its Defenses Intercepted Over 1,300 Ukrainian Drones
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in what would be the highest number of interceptions during an aerial attack since Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.
Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some daily attacks in recent months.
Russia Using Own Version of Starlink for Military Comms Over Ukraine
Russia is already using its new Rassvet satellite network — billed as a homegrown version of Starlink — for military communications over Ukraine...2w agoRead it on Reuters
A Sweet American OriginalBy Greg Maresca • RealClearDefense
South Korea's OPCON Debate Is a Test of Alliance ReadinessBy Daewon Cho • RealClearDefense
When Does Peacetime Access Become Wartime Capability?By Alp Cenk Arslan • RealClearDefense
The Missing Seats at the TableBy Dennis T. Cosgrove • RealClearDefense
We Exported Our Arsenal Manufacturing, Now We Must Rebuild It.By Justin Fulcher • RealClearDefense
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy Bill Sweetman • The Strategist (ASPI)
Marines Want Naval Strike Missiles With Double The RangeBy The WarZone
U.S. Navy Targets 79 New Cutter-Based FF(X) FrigatesBy A. Servaes, Global Defense
The Hegseth Grenade: A Sea Change at NewportBy Robert C. Rubel, CIMSEC
Sign of the Times: CCAs Dominate a Major Fighter ConferenceBy B. Sweetman, ASPI