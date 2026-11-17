Military History
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The Unconventionals
True Stories About Outsiders Who Changed the World...5d agoRead it on DODReads
The Long Shadow of World War II
The Legacy of the War and Its Impact on Political and Military Thinking since 1945...2d agoRead it on Military Review
The Oxford History of the First World War
Perspectives on the Great Warhttps://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/81N8cjuDxBL._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg...3d agoRead it on Strategy Page
Tidal Wave
A History Thrill Ride That Becomes Something More...1w agoRead it on We Love History
2949 Marine Prisoners
Hostages, and Peacetime Governmental Detainees Since Our Corps' Founding...1w agoRead it on RealClearDefense
2949 Marine Prisoners, Hostages, and Peacetime Governmental Detainees Since Our Corps' Founding
Library shelves are replete with books on war but authoritative books on an elite breed of sea soldiers known as United States Marines, and who are held captive, is much less common. This book, released in June was written as a historical work, detailing Marine Prisoners of War (POW), hostages, or peacetime governmental detainee experiences from the Marine Corps’ founding in 1775 to the present.
To provide the reader with a foundation for this topic, the first chapter explains often misunderstood POW-related terms and the steps prisoners go through from their initial point of capture until their release or escape. Following this introduction to POWs, the author then takes the reader through our nation’s conflicts, starting with the American Revolution through Operation Desert Storm (1991).
How This MoH Recipient Saved the Union Forces at Gettysburg
Col. Joseph Chamberlain's daring decision to charge Confederate forces at Gettysburg proved to be a crucial moment during the Civil War....2w agoRead it on We Are the Mighty
The Army Under Fire
While laudatory portrayals of the Union Army in the Civil War are common enough in American history, the U.S. Army in the mid-nineteenth century is...2w agoRead it on On Point
The Civil War
New Perspectives on the American Civil War...2w agoRead it on
Smedley Butler’s Life Was Saved by a Uniform Button
It was a lucky shot for both Butler and the sniper. But it ended much worse for the sniper....2w agoRead it on We Are the Mighty
Iron Raven: Remembering Colonel Joseph B. Conmy, Jr.By Louis Marano • RealClearDefense
Stand Proud of the ForceBy Jay Rogers • RealClearDefense
How a Dying Agency Turned Fentanyl Into a Weapon of Mass DestructionBy Barry Angeline • RealClearDefense
The Pressure Is the Message: What Xi and Putin Faced in ShenzhenBy Emzari Gelashvili • RealClearDefense
China’s Revised Mobilization Law and the Expanding Reach of National DefenseBy Muhammad Shoaib • RealClearDefense
Marine Corps Hero Under Federal InvestigationBy Laporta, Burnham & Watson, CBS
A Postmortem of Maneuver Warfare in the U.S. Marine CorpsBy Donald Vandergriff
U.S. Putting Weapons in Space: A Strategic Blunder?By Ajey Lele • RealClearDefense
U.S. Senate Seeks to Exchange Shipbuilding Funds for More MunitionsBy Naval News
F-35C Completes First Launch and Recovery Trials on a Ford-Class CarrierBy Navy T.