Library shelves are replete with books on war but authoritative books on an elite breed of sea soldiers known as United States Marines, and who are held captive, is much less common. This book, released in June was written as a historical work, detailing Marine Prisoners of War (POW), hostages, or peacetime governmental detainee experiences from the Marine Corps’ founding in 1775 to the present.

To provide the reader with a foundation for this topic, the first chapter explains often misunderstood POW-related terms and the steps prisoners go through from their initial point of capture until their release or escape. Following this introduction to POWs, the author then takes the reader through our nation’s conflicts, starting with the American Revolution through Operation Desert Storm (1991).