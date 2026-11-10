2949 Marine Prisoners, Hostages, and Peacetime Governmental Detainees Since Our Corps' Founding

Library shelves are replete with books on war but authoritative books on an elite breed of sea soldiers known as United States Marines, and who are held captive, is much less common. This book, released in June was written as a historical work, detailing Marine Prisoners of War (POW), hostages, or peacetime governmental detainee experiences from the Marine Corps’ founding in 1775 to the present.

To provide the reader with a foundation for this topic, the first chapter explains often misunderstood POW-related terms and the steps prisoners go through from their initial point of capture until their release or escape. Following this introduction to POWs, the author then takes the reader through our nation’s conflicts, starting with the American Revolution through Operation Desert Storm (1991).

Each chapter provides the origins of the conflict, followed by the Marines assigned duties and tasks. Each of the conflict chapters conclude with a summary of individual Marines’ captivity experiences. Many of these accounts were drawn from personal interviews, providing first-person information. Marine POW’s stories from pre-Korean War were taken from a combination of personal books written by (then) former POWs, as well as official records and accountings from Marine Corps research center located at Quantico, Virginia.

Following the historical accounts in these chapters, the reader is provided with an analytical glimpse into the factors which helped the Marines endure their captivities. This portion provided a historical summary of rescue and recovery doctrine, training and equipment. The Lesson Learned chapter organizes the factors making captivity experiences successful and is explained by the acronym HEALTH. The individual letters stand for Honor, Education, Attitude, Leadership, Training, and Humor. By using this acronym, the reader is provided with a simple method to recall those attributes that make captivities’ experiences more successful.

The final parts of the book include Appendixes that contain lists of the Marines held captive in each major conflict or period of history, e.g., Marine captives during the Cold War and a Bibliography.

Compiling a historical look at Marine prisoners since our country’s beginnings is indeed a daunting task but enabled by the author’s extensive military and federal contract career, this allowed the author to explain in laymen terms the in-depth details of such a diverse topic. Although written in an easy to digest style, this book provides the reader with information on how the very finest in our nation’s history military endured such hellish conditions. This book will, without doubt prove to be cherished by those researching the topic of Marine prisoners, but also one that will be of significant interest to historians and cherished by prisoners’ family members.

Jon Couch is a retired United States Marine (1979-1999) and TATE, Inc. contract employee that worked at the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency’s (JPRA) Personnel Recovery training facility located in Fredericksburg Virginia (2003-2023).