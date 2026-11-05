Skip to main content
Donate
Real Clear Defense Light Logo

Pentagon

RealClear Context

Click below to continue reading this story, discover more Pentagon stories from over 25 years of RealClear archives, or follow this topic to stay in the know.

Lauren C. Williams Defense One

Unraveling the Pentagon’s Quantum Problem

Our adversaries are using quantum. How advanced are their capabilities? We don't totally know ......

9mins agoRead it on Defense One
1,368 stories
9mins ago
Jodesz Gavilan The Defense Post

Leidos Gears Up for Major U.S. Cruise Missile Production Surge

Leidos is preparing to scale production of thousands of cruise missiles by coordinating suppliers across 14 US states...

9mins agoRead it on The Defense Post
1d ago
Gary Anderson The American Spectator

AI and the Future of Warfare: Can the U.S. Military Keep Up?

From autonomous weapons and drone swarms to AI battlefield decisions, America’s armed forces face a technological revolution that could leave human...

1d agoRead it on The American Spectator
2d ago
Lauren C. Williams Defense One

Bridging Network Gaps in the Indo-Pacific

Lags in communication could undermine even the most advanced technology available...

2d agoRead it on Defense One
3d ago
Elaine McCusker RealClearDefense

As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking

We are in uncharted territory in terms of private capital’s influence on the defense economy. At the same time, federal lawmakers struggle to advance...

3d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
5d ago
Tim Milosch Providence

Autonomous Warfare and the Risks of Affordable Attrition

With Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s recent announcement of a new combatant command focused on autonomous warfare, it is worth expanding the scope of...

5d agoRead it on Providence
5d ago
Elaine McCusker RealClearDefense

As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking

5d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
5d ago
Defense

As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking

Elaine McCusker RealClearDefense October 31, 2026

We are in uncharted territory in terms of private capital’s influence on the defense economy. At the same time, federal lawmakers struggle to advance 2027 legislation most likely to support autonomy, AI, c-UAS, industrial base expansion, critical minerals, and other sectors that are key markets for those same companies competing for private financing. The nation requires vision, clarity of opportunity and risk, problem definition, and deliberately investigated solutions – in that order – followed by on-time budgets. 

As the interests of warfighters, taxpayers, industry, and investors converge on the same goal - a dominant, cost-effective, adaptable, resilient American military – there is understandable widespread enthusiasm to leverage private capital interest in defense to accelerate the delivery of innovative technologies at lower cost, shift the financial risk for the development of such technologies from taxpayers to investors, and increase overall competition in the defense market. Now is also the time to anticipate potential fracture points and mitigate them through intelligent design. 

Continue Reading on RealClearDefense
6d ago
Sue Ghosh Stricklett RealClearDefense

Superintelligence Exposes a Gap in the Law of Delegated Authority

Federal policy on “Super Intelligence” is moving rapidly toward implementation....

6d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
6d ago
Raphael Satter Reuters

Military Base Freezer Malfunctions a Suspected Cyberattack

The Pentagon is ​treating the spate of mysterious freezer malfunctions that spoiled food at military bases across the United States in August as a...

6d agoRead it on Reuters
Recommended
Around The Services