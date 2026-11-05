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Unraveling the Pentagon’s Quantum Problem
Our adversaries are using quantum. How advanced are their capabilities? We don't totally know ......9mins agoRead it on Defense One
Leidos Gears Up for Major U.S. Cruise Missile Production Surge
Leidos is preparing to scale production of thousands of cruise missiles by coordinating suppliers across 14 US states...9mins agoRead it on The Defense Post
AI and the Future of Warfare: Can the U.S. Military Keep Up?
From autonomous weapons and drone swarms to AI battlefield decisions, America’s armed forces face a technological revolution that could leave human...1d agoRead it on The American Spectator
Bridging Network Gaps in the Indo-Pacific
Lags in communication could undermine even the most advanced technology available...2d agoRead it on Defense One
As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking
We are in uncharted territory in terms of private capital’s influence on the defense economy. At the same time, federal lawmakers struggle to advance...3d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
Autonomous Warfare and the Risks of Affordable Attrition
With Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s recent announcement of a new combatant command focused on autonomous warfare, it is worth expanding the scope of...5d agoRead it on Providence
As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking
As Private Investment Pours Into Defense, the Clock Is Ticking
We are in uncharted territory in terms of private capital’s influence on the defense economy. At the same time, federal lawmakers struggle to advance 2027 legislation most likely to support autonomy, AI, c-UAS, industrial base expansion, critical minerals, and other sectors that are key markets for those same companies competing for private financing. The nation requires vision, clarity of opportunity and risk, problem definition, and deliberately investigated solutions – in that order – followed by on-time budgets.
As the interests of warfighters, taxpayers, industry, and investors converge on the same goal - a dominant, cost-effective, adaptable, resilient American military – there is understandable widespread enthusiasm to leverage private capital interest in defense to accelerate the delivery of innovative technologies at lower cost, shift the financial risk for the development of such technologies from taxpayers to investors, and increase overall competition in the defense market. Now is also the time to anticipate potential fracture points and mitigate them through intelligent design.
Superintelligence Exposes a Gap in the Law of Delegated Authority
Federal policy on “Super Intelligence” is moving rapidly toward implementation....6d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
Military Base Freezer Malfunctions a Suspected Cyberattack
The Pentagon is treating the spate of mysterious freezer malfunctions that spoiled food at military bases across the United States in August as a...6d agoRead it on Reuters
The Dual Threat: Why Beijing’s Collapse Is Just As Dangerous as Its RiseBy Efraín Vázquez-Vera • RealClearDefense
Optimizing Trump’s Strategy to ‘Rot Iran’s Economy’By Brian G. Chow • RealClearDefense
The AI Scare Is the New Y2K: A Veteran’s Perspective on Hype, Risk, and the Discipline Needed to Modernize SafelyBy Kenneth Smith • RealClearDefense
The Pentagon’s AI Rush Needs Adult SupervisionBy Michael Aaron Cody • RealClearDefense
ICE Is Not a Four-Letter WordBy Meda Parameswara Reddy • RealClearDefense
Marine Died of Injuries Suffered During Fast-Rope Training on OkinawaBy Brian McElhiney, Stars and Stripes
Drones Built To Look Like Birds Evaded Detection at Air Force Tech ExerciseBy T&P
Navy Unfairly Evaluated Saildrone Musv Proposal, Court FindsBy D. Stancy, BrDefense
HII and Thales Demonstrate UUV with End-to-End Autonomous MCMBy Naval News
General Atomics Joins Army-Navy Hypersonic Glide Body ProductionBy Defence Blog