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James Bowman The New Criterion

Of Decent Dissent

On artificial intelligence & Democratic corruption....

3h agoRead it on The New Criterion
1,339 stories
10/06/26
Renée DiResta & Josh A. Goldstein Foreign Affairs

The Triumph of Tech-Fueled Propaganda

America Isn't Ready for the Next Wave of Foreign Influence Operations

10/06/26Read it on Foreign Affairs
10/05/26
Astor Lu RealClearDefense

An Asymmetry of Existential Fear

What Two Wars on Terror Reveal About Russia and America Today

10/05/26Read it on RealClearDefense
09/28/26

Preventing Foreign Cultivation

Emzari Gelashvili RealClearDefense September 28, 2026

The United States has no mechanism to protect a president's family from foreign cultivation. Adversary services know it — and on Tuesday, the country's chief law enforcement officer confirmed it, on camera.

Continue Reading on RealClearDefense
09/28/26
Emzari Gelashvili RealClearDefense

Preventing Foreign Cultivation

The United States has no mechanism to protect a president's family from foreign cultivation. Adversary services know it — and on Tuesday, the...

09/28/26Read it on RealClearDefense
09/21/26

China Is Building an AI System for Tailoring Its Foreign Propaganda

Fergus Ryan RealClearDefense September 21, 2026

China’s propaganda is often mocked as blunt, loud and tone-deaf. But state-backed researchers are trying to make it more sophisticated. They are building AI systems that model the cultural and political values of foreign audiences, simulate how they might respond to events and messages and use those predicted reactions to refine what China says to the world.

Among the clearest examples is a system unveiled in April 2026 called Huanyu Zhiying 1.0 寰舆智应 – a name that puns ‘the whole world’ with ‘global public opinion’ –at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Built from more than 10,000 simulated user profiles spanning a claimed 18 countries, it attempts to model how foreign audiences and media might respond to events and messages. But the system does not merely try to predict what foreigners might think. It is being designed to help formulate what China should say in response.

Continue Reading on RealClearDefense
09/21/26
Fergus Ryan The Strategist (ASPI)

China Is Building an AI System for Tailoring Its Foreign Propaganda

China's propaganda is often mocked as blunt, loud and tone-deaf. But state-backed researchers are trying to make it more sophisticated.

09/21/26Read it on The Strategist (ASPI)
09/17/26
Peter Frankopan UnHerd

Claude: Tyranny's Little Helper

Our enemies are weaponizing AI

09/17/26Read it on UnHerd
09/16/26
Mackenzie Gage Information Professionals Association

Information Recon: Crowdsourced Sensor Networks

Conflicts since the World Wars (World War I, World War II) have increasingly demonstrated that civilian populations are capable and willing to...

09/16/26Read it on Information Professionals Association
09/14/26
Patrick Tucker Defense One

Russia Is Weaponizing U.S.-Built AI

Russia is weaponizing U.S.-built AI to make killer drones, cyberattack bots, and fake news

09/14/26Read it on Defense One
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