Of Decent Dissent

China’s propaganda is often mocked as blunt, loud and tone-deaf. But state-backed researchers are trying to make it more sophisticated. They are building AI systems that model the cultural and political values of foreign audiences, simulate how they might respond to events and messages and use those predicted reactions to refine what China says to the world.

Among the clearest examples is a system unveiled in April 2026 called Huanyu Zhiying 1.0 寰舆智应 – a name that puns ‘the whole world’ with ‘global public opinion’ –at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Built from more than 10,000 simulated user profiles spanning a claimed 18 countries, it attempts to model how foreign audiences and media might respond to events and messages. But the system does not merely try to predict what foreigners might think. It is being designed to help formulate what China should say in response.