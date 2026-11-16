Information Warfare
RealClear Context
Click below to continue reading this story, discover more Information Warfare stories from over 25 years of RealClear archives, or follow this topic to stay in the know.
Of Decent Dissent
On artificial intelligence & Democratic corruption....3h agoRead it on The New Criterion
The Triumph of Tech-Fueled Propaganda
America Isn't Ready for the Next Wave of Foreign Influence Operations10/06/26Read it on Foreign Affairs
An Asymmetry of Existential Fear
What Two Wars on Terror Reveal About Russia and America Today10/05/26Read it on RealClearDefense
Preventing Foreign Cultivation
The United States has no mechanism to protect a president's family from foreign cultivation. Adversary services know it — and on Tuesday, the country's chief law enforcement officer confirmed it, on camera.
Preventing Foreign Cultivation
The United States has no mechanism to protect a president's family from foreign cultivation. Adversary services know it — and on Tuesday, the...09/28/26Read it on RealClearDefense
China Is Building an AI System for Tailoring Its Foreign Propaganda
China’s propaganda is often mocked as blunt, loud and tone-deaf. But state-backed researchers are trying to make it more sophisticated. They are building AI systems that model the cultural and political values of foreign audiences, simulate how they might respond to events and messages and use those predicted reactions to refine what China says to the world.
Among the clearest examples is a system unveiled in April 2026 called Huanyu Zhiying 1.0 寰舆智应 – a name that puns ‘the whole world’ with ‘global public opinion’ –at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Built from more than 10,000 simulated user profiles spanning a claimed 18 countries, it attempts to model how foreign audiences and media might respond to events and messages. But the system does not merely try to predict what foreigners might think. It is being designed to help formulate what China should say in response.
China Is Building an AI System for Tailoring Its Foreign Propaganda
China's propaganda is often mocked as blunt, loud and tone-deaf. But state-backed researchers are trying to make it more sophisticated.09/21/26Read it on The Strategist (ASPI)
Claude: Tyranny's Little Helper
Our enemies are weaponizing AI09/17/26Read it on UnHerd
Information Recon: Crowdsourced Sensor Networks
Conflicts since the World Wars (World War I, World War II) have increasingly demonstrated that civilian populations are capable and willing to...09/16/26Read it on Information Professionals Association
Russia Is Weaponizing U.S.-Built AI
Russia is weaponizing U.S.-built AI to make killer drones, cyberattack bots, and fake news09/14/26Read it on Defense One
End the Jones Act WaiverBy Mark H. Buzby • RealClearDefense
Prediction Markets Are Becoming a New Frontline for Military Operational SecurityBy Yang Yunke • RealClearDefense
Can Robots Bring Maneuver Warfare Back?By Ayeza Areej • RealClearDefense
Buy Smarter, Fly MoreBy Jeff Kojac • RealClearDefense
Stop Gutting the Conventional ArmyBy R.D. Hooker, Jr. • RealClearDefense
Hung Cao Facing Contentious Confirmation To Become Navy SecretaryBy Konstantin Toropin • Associated Press
U.S. Marines Expand M27 Rifle ContractBy Inder Singh Bisht
Kadena AFB Gets First F-15EX Eagle IIsBy Emily Ryan Miller, Defence Blog
Hung Cao Facing Contentious Confirmation To Become Navy SecretaryBy AP
Fair Winds, Peacoat and Desert Camo: Navy Makes Big Changes to SeabagBy MTimes