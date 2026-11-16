Ukraine has shown that the power grid, fuel network, and people who keep them running are part of the battlefield.

When NATO leaders agreed at The Hague in 2025 to a new defense investment target, the headline was 5 percent of GDP. But one of the most consequential parts of that commitment sits outside traditional military spending: up to 1.5 percent of GDP for critical infrastructure, networks, civil preparedness, resilience, innovation, and the defense industrial base.