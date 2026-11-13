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Adam Gramegna Military.com

Major Richard Star Act Passes House

The House passed the Major Richard Star Act 392-18, a bill that would end the retired pay offset for about 58,000 combat-injured veterans....

13h agoRead it on Military.com
2,605 stories
1d ago
Francis P. Sempa The American Spectator

The Fighting Didn’t Stop Everywhere on November 11, 1918

The guns fell silent, but the seeds of communism, another world war, and today’s confrontation with China were already taking root....

1d agoRead it on The American Spectator
1d ago
Jeff Nelligan RealClearHistory

You’re Closer to a Veteran Than You Think

The numbers we hear most often on Veterans Day tend to emphasize a stark military-civilian divide in American life. We’re reminded that less than one...

1d agoRead it on RealClearHistory
1d ago
Tamara Scott abc11.com

Veterans Suicide Risk Can Persist Decades After Military Service

New Duke University research found that half of the deaths by suicide among veterans studied occurred more than 23 years after they left the...

1d agoRead it on abc11.com
1d ago
Anastasia Obis Federal News Network

DoD Sued Over Failures To Make Military Review Boards’ Decisions Accessible

A nonprofit legal advocacy group representing service members and veterans is suing the Defense Department and President Donald Trump, saying the...

1d agoRead it on Federal News Network
1d ago
Douglas Lindsay Military.com

House Passes Sweeping TCAVA Veterans Benefits Bill

The House passed a sweeping veterans benefits bill on Veterans Day, advancing expanded benefits despite concerns over future disability payments....

1d agoRead it on Military.com
4d ago
Rob Schroder RealClearDefense

AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them

For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether...

4d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
4d ago
Linda F. Hersey Stars and Stripes

‘Honor of a Lifetime’: National Veterans Parade

For 79-year-old Marine Corps veteran Robert Kiyosaki, the National Veterans Parade in the heart of Washington, D.C., represented nothing less than...

4d agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
6d ago
Rob Schroder RealClearDefense

AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them

For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether...

6d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
6d ago
Defense

AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them

Rob Schroder RealClearDefense November 7, 2026

For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether they can afford a home, enroll in school, support their family, or begin the next chapter of their life.

I left the Marine Corps in 2013, and, like others leaving uniform, sought the benefits I had earned. Thirteen years later, I see that the systems Veterans depend on still create unnecessary distance between earning benefits and receiving them.

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