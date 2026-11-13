Veterans
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Major Richard Star Act Passes House
The House passed the Major Richard Star Act 392-18, a bill that would end the retired pay offset for about 58,000 combat-injured veterans....13h agoRead it on Military.com
The Fighting Didn’t Stop Everywhere on November 11, 1918
The guns fell silent, but the seeds of communism, another world war, and today’s confrontation with China were already taking root....1d agoRead it on The American Spectator
You’re Closer to a Veteran Than You Think
The numbers we hear most often on Veterans Day tend to emphasize a stark military-civilian divide in American life. We’re reminded that less than one...1d agoRead it on RealClearHistory
Veterans Suicide Risk Can Persist Decades After Military Service
New Duke University research found that half of the deaths by suicide among veterans studied occurred more than 23 years after they left the...1d agoRead it on abc11.com
DoD Sued Over Failures To Make Military Review Boards’ Decisions Accessible
A nonprofit legal advocacy group representing service members and veterans is suing the Defense Department and President Donald Trump, saying the...1d agoRead it on Federal News Network
House Passes Sweeping TCAVA Veterans Benefits Bill
The House passed a sweeping veterans benefits bill on Veterans Day, advancing expanded benefits despite concerns over future disability payments....1d agoRead it on Military.com
AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them
For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether...4d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
‘Honor of a Lifetime’: National Veterans Parade
For 79-year-old Marine Corps veteran Robert Kiyosaki, the National Veterans Parade in the heart of Washington, D.C., represented nothing less than...4d agoRead it on Stars and Stripes
AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them
For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether...6d agoRead it on RealClearDefense
AI Should Speed Veterans’ Benefits, Not Decide Them
For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether they can afford a home, enroll in school, support their family, or begin the next chapter of their life.
I left the Marine Corps in 2013, and, like others leaving uniform, sought the benefits I had earned. Thirteen years later, I see that the systems Veterans depend on still create unnecessary distance between earning benefits and receiving them.
The Army’s AI Cyber Defenders Need a Proven Stand-Down OrderBy Gleb Tsipursky • RealClearDefense
After the SilenceBy Chase Skylar DeMayo • RealClearDefense
Defense Chip Procurement Needs a Recovery TestBy Percy Yixuanchen Yu • RealClearDefense
FORTRESS America Must Measure Missions, Not MegawattsBy Burak Oktenli • RealClearDefense
After the Midterms, the Right Strategy Against IranBy Lance Gordon • RealClearDefense
After the SilenceBy Chase Skylar DeMayo • RealClearDefense
Underwater Arms Race Puts U.S. Naval Supremacy at RiskBy Tom O'Connor, Newsweek
New Facilities To Pump Out Upgraded F/A-18E/F Super HornetsBy Trevithick, WarZone
U.S. Navy Expands Tomahawk Warhead ProductionBy Naval News Staff, Naval News
SSN(X) Attack Boat Will be a Swift, Lethal Mothership for Undersea DronesBy USNI N.