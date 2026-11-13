Major Richard Star Act Passes House

For a Veteran, waiting for a benefits decision is not simply a frustrating encounter with government bureaucracy. It can mean waiting to know whether they can afford a home, enroll in school, support their family, or begin the next chapter of their life.

I left the Marine Corps in 2013, and, like others leaving uniform, sought the benefits I had earned. Thirteen years later, I see that the systems Veterans depend on still create unnecessary distance between earning benefits and receiving them.