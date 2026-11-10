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North Korea’s Hackers That Took Down Binance
North Korea identifies top students from a young age, training a select few for cyber operations and rewarding them with perks such as spacious...2d agoRead it on Channel NewsAsia
North Korea’s Enemies Within
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Russian help would make North Korea’s missile-test flurry worse news
One of the biggest concerns is that Russia may have helped. North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile tests in the past few weeks. Advances in North Korean missile technology are unwelcome in themselves, but any Russian technical backing behind the effort would indicate a tightening of the Moscow-Pyongyang partnership – and greater potential for more North Korean advances.
There have been at least four sets of North Korean missile launches in the past few weeks. On 20 September, North Korea tested a new missile, thought to be one with a hypersonic warhead. According to a South Korean report, North Korea’s Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) provided no details of the missile tested, but wording on the photo caption released by the agency referred to the ‘Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 flight trajectory’. So it is likely to be an ‘upgraded version of the Hwasong-11MA’ hypersonic missile that North Korea first showcased in 2025. South Korean security analysts believe the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 ‘combines a KN-23, or Hwasong-11Ga, missile body with a hypersonic glide vehicle-type terminal section’. They describe it as ‘a long-range precision-strike weapon designed to penetrate missile defences through manoeuvrability while striking targets several hundred kilometres away.’
North Korea's New Missile Threat
What It Means for China, Taiwan and U..S Defenses10/12/26Read it on Modern Diplomacy
North Korea's Irregular Warfare After Ukraine
North Korea Tests New Hwasong-11Ma Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles and Dials Up Pressure on the U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North threatened to bolster its nuclear deterrent capabilities and respond to what it called U.S. hostilities.
The launches were the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations by North Korea even after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled back a joint military exercise with South Korea last month in an apparent effort to revive diplomacy with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles and Dials Up Pressure on the U.S.
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, days after the North threatened to...09/21/26Read it on Associated Press
What's Behind Seoul's Olive Branch to Pyongyang?
On the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for a formal conclusion of the Korean War and peaceful ties between Seoul and Pyongyang. President Lee’s peace offering to Pyongyang is being hailed as a massive step towards regional de-escalation and peaceful coexistence. But the important question: what influenced the South Korean leader to extend an olive Branch to Pyongyang at this point?
What's Behind Seoul's Olive Branch to Pyongyang?
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